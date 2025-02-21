Kyiv Security Forum is hosting a special event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

The event will be attended by Member of the KSF Security Council, Commander of U.S Central Command (2008-10), Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (2011-12) Gen. David PETRAEUS; Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka CMOC; Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína MATHERNOVA; Senior NATO Representative – Head of NATO Representation in Ukraine Patrick TURNER; Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-16) Arseniy YATSENYUK.

Kyiv Security Forum is a leading platform for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

