Facts

16:16 21.02.2025

Kyiv Security Forum is hosting a special event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

1 min read

Kyiv Security Forum is hosting a special event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The event will be attended by Member of the KSF Security Council, Commander of U.S Central Command (2008-10), Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (2011-12) Gen. David PETRAEUS; Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka CMOC; Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína MATHERNOVA; Senior NATO Representative – Head of NATO Representation in Ukraine Patrick TURNER; Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-16) Arseniy YATSENYUK.

Kyiv Security Forum is a leading platform for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Media partners: Espresso, Telegraph, Defence Express, Censor.NET, TVA, Gordon, Interfax-Ukraine, Glavkom, Ukraine World, Media Center Ukraine, Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, Den, INDEX.

Tags: #kyiv_security_forum #open_ukraine #yatsenyuk

