More than 77,000 enemy targets were hit and destroyed in March of this year using drones of various types, which is 10% more than in February, reported Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

"One of the key priorities is to increase the combat capabilities of unmanned systems on the battlefield. By increasing the role of drones, we save the lives of our defenders," Syrsky wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.