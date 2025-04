Zelenskyy appoints Melnyk as permanent rep to UN, dismisses him from post of Ambassador to Brazil – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Andriy Melnyk from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federative Republic of Brazil and appointed him Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations.

Relevant decrees No. 207/2025 and No. 215/2025 of April 7, 2025 were published on the website of the head of state.