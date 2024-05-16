Facts

19:44 16.05.2024

Danish MFA announces new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth EUR 750 mln

On Thursday, May 16, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 750 million, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense and artillery.

“I am pleased to announce a new package of military support for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 750 million, aimed at strengthening its air defense and artillery. Denmark is also exploring opportunities for investment in the Ukrainian defense industry,” the Foreign Ministry's press service quoted Rasmussen as saying.

The minister stressed that Denmark firmly supports Ukraine and its people.

