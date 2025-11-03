Italy preparing 12th military aid package for Ukraine

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said the country is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will be the 12th since Russia's invasion in 2022, ANSA reported on Monday.

"Our position on Ukraine has not changed," Crosetto told reporters.

"We will prepare a new package of measures, which I will present soon, similar to the other packages," he added.

Crosetto noted that "we sent everything we had without weakening Italy's already weak defenses."

As reported, the Italian government has already sent 11 aid packages, totaling approximately EUR 2.5 billion, including two SAMP/T air defense batteries.