SAPO head meets Danish ambassador on corruption fight, recovery funding

Photo: https://t.me/sap_gov_ua

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark Thomas Lund-Sorensen: they discussed the challenges of anti-corruption institutions and the protection of investments in recovery.

"Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark Thomas Lund-Sorensen, who began his work in Ukraine this month," the SAPO said on Telegram on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office notes: "The focus of the conversation is the strategic role, achievements and challenges of anti-corruption institutions in strengthening the rule of law, ensuring good governance and protecting international investments in the process of restoring Ukraine."

The head of the SAPO noted the consistent support of the Kingdom of Denmark and the European Union, which is implemented through the EUACI international technical assistance project.

"This cooperation is one of the most important factors in strengthening the institutional capacity of the SAPO and its effective activities in the system of anti-corruption bodies," the message specifies.

According to the SAPO message, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark emphasized that the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions remain key to maintaining the trust of international partners in Ukraine.

"He also assured that support for the SAPO will continue, because the fight against corruption at the highest level is a strategic condition for Ukraine's progress on the path to membership in the European Union," the message said.