Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:57 13.10.2025

Zelenskyy, President of Czech Republic discuss continued assistance, incl supply of artillery shells, exchanged new ideas

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petr Pavel, discussed continued assistance from Prague, within the framework of the initiative to supply artillery shells, and also exchanged new ideas for building efforts protector of Ukraine "at once,"

"We discussed the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells. There are also other ideas that will help strengthen Ukraine and our defense right now. We agreed that our teams will work everything out quickly," Zelenskyy wrote following a conversation with Czech President Petr Pavel.

Zelenskyy noted that "the Czech Republic has been very supportive of Ukraine, our people, since the very beginning of this full-scale war. We appreciate all the assistance provided, and today we discussed its continuation."

The Ukrainian leader also informed his Czech counterpart about Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities.

