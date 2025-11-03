Interfax-Ukraine
Denmark to invest DKK 10 mln in Ukrainian culture – Berezhna

Denmark will invest DKK 10 million (EUR 1.34 million) in Ukrainian culture and the restoration of Ukrainian cultural heritage, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna announced on Monday following a meeting with Minister for Culture, Media and Sports of Denmark Jakob Engel-Schmidt.

"Denmark is investing DKK 10 million in Ukrainian culture and the restoration of Ukrainian cultural heritage. The Minister for Culture, Media, and Sports of Denmark, Jakob Engel-Schmidt, announced this today during our joint press conference. Mr. Engel-Schmidt noted that the goal is to encourage other countries to follow Denmark's lead. Thank you for your leadership in supporting Ukraine!" Berezhna wrote on her Facebook page.

The minister noted that the Ukrainian delegation participated in an informal meeting of European Union ministers of culture and media in Copenhagen.

"We will present the mechanics and key goals of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund to our colleagues. The Fund is a platform for restoring cultural heritage and strengthening culture. We will present the extent of the destruction caused by the Russian Federation. We will discuss the top restoration priorities for the next three years. We will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with European partners, Danish cultural institutions, and the Ukrainian community in Copenhagen," said Berezhna.

She thanked Denmark for supporting Ukraine's participation in the event and for its partnership and investment in Ukrainian culture and restoration.

