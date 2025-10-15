Denmark to donate DKK 1.1 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – govt

The Danish government is allocating DKK 1.1 billion for the needs of the Ukrainian fleet, maintenance of tanks and training equipment, the government's press service has said.

"It is important that Denmark continues to support Ukraine's defense at all levels. As part of the package, Denmark is allocating DKK 1.1 billion kroner for initiatives that support Ukraine's defense, ranging from naval equipment to educational and training activities for Ukrainian soldiers," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

As noted in the statement, Ukraine constantly needs to educate and train Ukrainian forces. Therefore, Denmark has allocated DKK 400 million for educational and training equipment as part of the XXVII assistance package. The package also includes measures focused on the maritime area and tank maintenance. The funds are also allocated to fuel purchases and rehabilitation support, both of which are carried out under the auspices of NATO.

In total, Denmark will provide Ukraine with DKK 2.7 billion in assistance in 2025. In addition to the package already announced, DKK 1.6 billion will be channeled through the Ukraine Fund for drones, ammunition and equipment to be ordered from the Ukrainian defense industry.