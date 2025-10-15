Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:14 15.10.2025

Denmark to donate DKK 1.1 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – govt

1 min read
Denmark to donate DKK 1.1 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – govt

The Danish government is allocating DKK 1.1 billion for the needs of the Ukrainian fleet, maintenance of tanks and training equipment, the government's press service has said.

"It is important that Denmark continues to support Ukraine's defense at all levels. As part of the package, Denmark is allocating DKK 1.1 billion kroner for initiatives that support Ukraine's defense, ranging from naval equipment to educational and training activities for Ukrainian soldiers," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

As noted in the statement, Ukraine constantly needs to educate and train Ukrainian forces. Therefore, Denmark has allocated DKK 400 million for educational and training equipment as part of the XXVII assistance package. The package also includes measures focused on the maritime area and tank maintenance. The funds are also allocated to fuel purchases and rehabilitation support, both of which are carried out under the auspices of NATO.

In total, Denmark will provide Ukraine with DKK 2.7 billion in assistance in 2025. In addition to the package already announced, DKK 1.6 billion will be channeled through the Ukraine Fund for drones, ammunition and equipment to be ordered from the Ukrainian defense industry.

Tags: #aid #military #denmark

MORE ABOUT

12:08 14.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross has trained about 400,000 people in first aid across Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross has trained about 400,000 people in first aid across Ukraine

20:21 08.10.2025
Mykolaiv energy workers receive new equipment from Denmark

Mykolaiv energy workers receive new equipment from Denmark

19:15 07.10.2025
URCS supports Shostka residents after Russian air strikes

URCS supports Shostka residents after Russian air strikes

18:16 06.10.2025
Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

17:46 06.10.2025
Ukrainian Fire Point to be able to start production in Denmark in coming months – defense minister

Ukrainian Fire Point to be able to start production in Denmark in coming months – defense minister

11:46 03.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation in Denmark holds working meeting with commander of Land Forces Peter Boysen

Ukrainian delegation in Denmark holds working meeting with commander of Land Forces Peter Boysen

19:02 02.10.2025
New Danish ambassador provides his credentials in Kyiv

New Danish ambassador provides his credentials in Kyiv

12:50 02.10.2025
No delays in payments to military personnel, Finance Ministry preparing UAH 300 bln defense spending increase

No delays in payments to military personnel, Finance Ministry preparing UAH 300 bln defense spending increase

20:45 01.10.2025
Govt determines procedure for sending servicemen to NATO-Ukraine JATEC Center in Poland – Svyrydenko

Govt determines procedure for sending servicemen to NATO-Ukraine JATEC Center in Poland – Svyrydenko

13:22 01.10.2025
Military families receive up to UAH 2,500 UAH on Defenders' Day

Military families receive up to UAH 2,500 UAH on Defenders' Day

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

LATEST

Rutte: More than half of NATO allies join PURL initiative

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

AD
AD