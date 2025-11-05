EUR1.2 bln received from Denmark, EUR500 mln more coming by year-end

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced a meeting with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, discussing the "Danish model" and further financial support.

"Emphasized the effectiveness of the "Danish model" of financing the AFU – this year alone, Ukraine has already received EUR 1.2 billion from Denmark under this model. By the end of the year, we expect to attract more than EUR 500 million in additional funding. Discussed the importance of continued financial support for Ukraine in the next period, and I thanked my colleague for expanding and strengthening this work," Shmyhal said on X.

The ministers also discussed the development of defense cooperation between the countries’ enterprises and the production of the necessary weapons.

Separately, Shmyhal thanked Denmark for participating in the initiative to train and man the North-Baltic Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We appreciate Denmark’s important contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities," he said.