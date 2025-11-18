Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

The Ministry of Defense has approved the Procedure for organizing psychological assistance, which, among other things, provides for the possibility of involving civilian specialists to provide appropriate support to military personnel, the Ministry of Defense press service said.

"The relevant order (No. 738 of November 11, 2025) was signed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. The document regulates the general principles for providing assistance to military personnel, with the aim of preserving human resources, stabilizing the psycho-emotional state and restoring the psychological stability of personnel. The procedure was developed taking into account the experience gained by the psychological services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as the main standardized NATO agreements," the Ministry of Defense said on the website on Tuesday.

It is noted that the key innovation is the possibility of involving civilian psychologists in providing assistance. These are specialists included in the Register of Subjects Providing Psychological Assistance Services for Veterans and Their Family Members of the Ministry of Veterans (hereinafter referred to as the Register).

According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (No. 1338 of November 29, 2022), for the period of martial law and within three months after its termination, the recipients of these services also include all military personnel who participated in the defense of Ukraine and members of their families. This decision will significantly expand the possibilities of providing high-quality psychological assistance, reducing the burden on military psychologists.

The procedure stipulates that psychological counseling, psychodiagnostic, psychocorrectional and rehabilitation measures will be carried out by: officials of psychological support units for personnel (with specialized education); specialists of healthcare institutions of the Ministry of Defense system and other institutions with appropriate education; civilian psychologists who are members of the Register.

In addition, first aid and mutual assistance will be provided by military personnel who have undergone appropriate training. Psychological assistance will be as close as possible to the needs of the military, and will be provided in permanent deployment points, combat areas, areas of restoration of combat readiness, as well as in medical units, health care and rehabilitation facilities.

The document unifies forms of assistance, including crisis psychological interventions (debriefing), diagnosis, counseling, recovery (decompression), correction, as well as forms of psychosocial assistance, such as self- and mutual assistance, peer support groups, and psychological education.

Military personnel are guaranteed the voluntariness of seeking assistance, as well as the confidentiality of all procedures and the protection of personal data.

The order also clearly defines the responsibility of commanders at all levels for ensuring the conditions for timely provision of assistance, raising awareness among subordinates, and making management decisions in the event of signs of psychological maladjustment or disorders.