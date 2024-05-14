Situation at front still tough, Russian army intensifies operations in Kramatorsk axis, continues pressure on Pokrovske axis

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The situation at the front remains tough, the enemy has intensified its efforts in the Kramatorsk axis, mounting 21 attacks. The intensity of fighting in the Pokrovske direction remains also high with the enemy mounting 40 attacks, mostly in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove, and Solovyove, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported as of 19:00 on Tuesday.

"The situation at the front remains tough. The adversary uses its superiority in manpower and equipment, supported by aviation, intensively attacks our positions. The Ukrainian defenders are holding back the occupation forces' pressure and causing as numerous enemy losses as possible," it said on Facebook.

"During the day, 130 combat clashes occurred. In general, the enemy inflicted two missile and 65 air strikes, mounted 74 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems against the positions of our forces and settlements. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff said.

The Russian occupation forces continue to terrorize civilians in Sumy region.

"Today, the invaders inflicted an airstrike in the vicinity of Dmytrivka," it said.

The number of enemy attacks increased to 14 in the Kharkiv axis.

"Hostilities are taking place in the vicinities of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Neskuchne. The occupiers' losses in the past 24 hours reached around 120 in soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces and 23 units of weapons and military equipment," the General Staff said.

In the Kupyansk axis, 20 combat clashes were recorded, particularly in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, and Myasozharivka. In the Siversky axis, the Russian occupation forces mounted nine attacks in the areas of Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhniokamyanske, and Rozdolivka.

"In the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy has intensified its efforts. The number of enemy arracks significantly increased to 21. The intensity of fighting in the Pokrovske axis remains also high. The enemy continues to inflict airstrikes, particularly in the areas of Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, and Zhelanne. It used combat aircraft 16 times. Guided air bombs were also dropped. In general, the occupiers mounted 40 attacks on the Ukrainian defense positions in this axis. Most of them – in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove, and Solovyove," it said.

In the Kurakhove axis, the defense forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks. The invaders focused their efforts on the vicinities of Heorhiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka.

"In the Prydniprovsky axis, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders near Krynky five times, but did not succeed," the General Staff said.

In the Lyman, Toretsk, Vremivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv axes, the situation did not change significantly.

"The defense forces show adequate response to the invaders' operations and take necessary measures to stabilize the situation," it said.