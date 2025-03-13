Facts

12:51 13.03.2025

Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

1 min read
Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

Russian occupiers continue to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. Another video with the alleged execution of unarmed Ukrainian servicemen who were captured by the Russians has spread on social networks, said Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"The published video shows at least five allegedly killed prisoners of war. Once again, we see cynical disregard for international humanitarian law on the part of the Russian army," Lubinets wrote on the Telegram channel.

Reacting to the new information, the ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC so that the war crime would be recorded.

"Those who give orders and carry out such atrocities must bear strict responsibility," he stressed.

 

Tags: #ombudsman #prisoners

MORE ABOUT

13:41 24.02.2025
Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

20:21 03.01.2025
Ombudsman on UN report: Certain conclusions about Ukraine are erroneous

Ombudsman on UN report: Certain conclusions about Ukraine are erroneous

21:04 23.12.2024
Human rights activists: 184 Ukrainians die in Russian captivity since start of full-scale invasion

Human rights activists: 184 Ukrainians die in Russian captivity since start of full-scale invasion

21:37 20.11.2024
Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

19:39 21.10.2024
Lubinets appeals to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs near Selydove

Lubinets appeals to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs near Selydove

11:07 07.10.2024
Lubinets to appeal to ICRC, UN on execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russian occupiers

Lubinets to appeal to ICRC, UN on execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russian occupiers

10:19 17.09.2024
Invaders execute unarmed Ukrainian POW with sword, appeals sent to ICRC, UN – ombudsman

Invaders execute unarmed Ukrainian POW with sword, appeals sent to ICRC, UN – ombudsman

20:34 13.08.2024
Hundreds of Russian soldiers already surrender, all to be treated humanely

Hundreds of Russian soldiers already surrender, all to be treated humanely

13:36 06.07.2024
Ukraine already returns home 3,310 prisoners of war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine already returns home 3,310 prisoners of war – Zelenskyy

12:49 07.06.2024
Ombudsman's Secretariat monitors violations of national minorities’ rights in Ukraine, develops 75 recommendations for authorities

Ombudsman's Secretariat monitors violations of national minorities’ rights in Ukraine, develops 75 recommendations for authorities

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Klitschko dismisses city officials involved in corruption investigation

Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

WINHUB signs memo of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine at MIPIM 2025

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Intelligence Agency's drones attack UAV production in Kaluga region – sources

McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta completes certification of integrated management system in line with intl standards

Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

AD