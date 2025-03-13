Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

Russian occupiers continue to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. Another video with the alleged execution of unarmed Ukrainian servicemen who were captured by the Russians has spread on social networks, said Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"The published video shows at least five allegedly killed prisoners of war. Once again, we see cynical disregard for international humanitarian law on the part of the Russian army," Lubinets wrote on the Telegram channel.

Reacting to the new information, the ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC so that the war crime would be recorded.

"Those who give orders and carry out such atrocities must bear strict responsibility," he stressed.