McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., the company operating the McDonald's fast food chain in Ukraine, has announced the gradual rollout of its breakfast menu in additional cities following a successful test phase in Vinnytsia.

According to the company's press service, as of March 13, customers in the Ukrainian cities of Lviv, Lutsk, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, and Kovel can now enjoy breakfast offerings. Last year, in response to widespread customer requests, McDonald's reintroduced breakfast on a trial basis in Vinnytsia. The company now aims to extend this service to all standalone restaurants, except those in eastern Ukraine (Poltava, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Kryvy Rih, Kropyvnytsky, and Oleksandria), where frequent air raid alerts and related operational challenges prevent its implementation. Additionally, breakfast will not be available in food court locations due to scheduling constraints that complicate timely breakfast preparation.

McDonald's has developed morning meal combinations similar to its McMenu offerings, featuring the classic McMuffin with various fillings, breakfast wraps with egg and chicken, egg and pork, or egg, pork, and bacon, as well as a cheese toast option. The menu also includes new items such as the Double Chicken McMuffin Fresh and a cheese toast with bacon. Breakfast orders are available from restaurant opening until 10:30 AM for in-store purchases and until 10:15 AM via McDelivery through the Bolt Food app. For the first few weeks after the breakfast launch in a city, Bolt Food will offer free breakfast delivery before transitioning to standard service across all McDelivery providers in Ukraine.

Local ingredients account for 58% of the breakfast menu, with Ukrainian suppliers providing butter, eggs, chicken, pork, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and packaging materials.

"Approximately 60% of McDonald's products and ingredients come from Ukrainian suppliers, and we continue working on further localization. McDonald's Ukraine fosters a robust partner ecosystem, benefiting suppliers, the company, and the country. The network provides stable and large-scale orders for suppliers, driving job creation and increasing tax revenues," said Oleksandr Bohorodov, McDonald's Ukraine's Chief Financial Officer.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened in Kyiv on May 24, 1997. Today, 109 McDonald's locations operate across 36 Ukrainian cities, while 15 remain closed due to security concerns.

According to Ukraine's Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is fully owned by MCD Europe Limited (100%), headquartered in London, UK.