Facts

14:11 13.03.2025

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

1 min read
Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Ukraine received CAD 2.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The funds, secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets, will be directed to the priority needs of the state budget," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, this is the first tranche from Canada, which has allocated a total of CAD 5 billion for the ERA, which provides for the allocation of financial resources to Ukraine from the profits from frozen Russian assets.

Tags: #era #canada

MORE ABOUT

20:43 12.03.2025
FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

13:54 07.03.2025
Canada opens its market for Ukrainian apples

Canada opens its market for Ukrainian apples

13:51 24.02.2025
Trudeau announces transfer of 25 IFVs, four F-16 trainers, CAD 5 bln received from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Trudeau announces transfer of 25 IFVs, four F-16 trainers, CAD 5 bln received from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

20:49 21.02.2025
Russia-related sanctions, impossibility of circumventing them should remain our priority – Canadian Ambassador

Russia-related sanctions, impossibility of circumventing them should remain our priority – Canadian Ambassador

16:13 12.02.2025
Delegation of the Government of Canada and UNDP visited the Kamianske community

Delegation of the Government of Canada and UNDP visited the Kamianske community

16:16 29.01.2025
Restoration of Pediatric Cardiology Center affected by Russian attack goes on – Ukrainian Red Cross

Restoration of Pediatric Cardiology Center affected by Russian attack goes on – Ukrainian Red Cross

12:49 10.01.2025
State budget receives EUR 3 bln from EU under ERA initiative

State budget receives EUR 3 bln from EU under ERA initiative

10:36 10.01.2025
Canada to provide CAD440 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Canada to provide CAD440 mln in military aid to Ukraine

20:28 24.12.2024
Ukrposhta resumes parcel, small package deliveries to Canada

Ukrposhta resumes parcel, small package deliveries to Canada

19:55 11.12.2024
G7 Ambassadors Group's Presidency in Ukraine passes to Canada

G7 Ambassadors Group's Presidency in Ukraine passes to Canada

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Klitschko dismisses city officials involved in corruption investigation

Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

Ukraine initiates seizure of Belaruskali assets to state income

LATEST

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

WINHUB signs memo of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine at MIPIM 2025

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Intelligence Agency's drones attack UAV production in Kaluga region – sources

McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta completes certification of integrated management system in line with intl standards

Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

AD