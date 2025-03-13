Ukraine supplies additional 3,850 tonnes of wheat flour to Syria under Grain From Ukraine initiative

Ukraine supplied Syria with an additional 3,850 tonnes of wheat flour as part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's humanitarian program Grain From Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported.

"Together with 500 tonnes in December, this will provide 60,000 Syrians for half a year," he wrote on the social media X.

Sybiha assured that Ukraine continues to support the Syrian people and food security in the Middle East.