AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

As of 16:00, a total of 66 clashes were recorded on the frontline, the Russian army is actively attacking in Pokrovsk and Torets axes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Wednesday.

Thus, in Pokrovsk axis, the invaders have already carried out 27 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. "The Defense Forces... repelled 17 enemy attacks, ten clashes are still ongoing," the General Staff said in a summary on Telegram.

Nine enemy attacks took place in Toretsk axis. The enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and Ozarianivka, four clashes are currently ongoing.

In Kupiansk axis, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times, one clash is still ongoing. In Novopavlivka axis, the invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops six times, without success. Four clashes were recorded in Siversk axis, two battles are still ongoing. In Huliaipole axis, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks. In Orikhiv axis, the invaders attacked three times, so far one enemy attack has been repelled, two more are ongoing. In Lyman axis, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks.

"In Kursk, according to the information available at the moment, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 144 artillery attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems," the AFU said.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Prydniprovsk axes today.

No significant changes have been noted in other directions at the moment.