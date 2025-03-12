Facts

20:22 12.03.2025

AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

2 min read
AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

As of 16:00, a total of 66 clashes were recorded on the frontline, the Russian army is actively attacking in Pokrovsk and Torets axes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Wednesday.

Thus, in Pokrovsk axis, the invaders have already carried out 27 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. "The Defense Forces... repelled 17 enemy attacks, ten clashes are still ongoing," the General Staff said in a summary on Telegram.

Nine enemy attacks took place in Toretsk axis. The enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and Ozarianivka, four clashes are currently ongoing.

In Kupiansk axis, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times, one clash is still ongoing. In Novopavlivka axis, the invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops six times, without success. Four clashes were recorded in Siversk axis, two battles are still ongoing. In Huliaipole axis, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks. In Orikhiv axis, the invaders attacked three times, so far one enemy attack has been repelled, two more are ongoing. In Lyman axis, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks.

"In Kursk, according to the information available at the moment, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 144 artillery attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems," the AFU said.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Prydniprovsk axes today.

No significant changes have been noted in other directions at the moment.

Tags: #report #front

MORE ABOUT

16:51 28.02.2025
General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

18:49 25.02.2025
Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

20:24 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy: We have good result at front

Zelenskyy: We have good result at front

20:52 30.01.2025
Zelenskyy thanks Special Operations Forces for effective defeat of Russian soldiers, equipment

Zelenskyy thanks Special Operations Forces for effective defeat of Russian soldiers, equipment

18:07 29.01.2025
General Staff reports 39 combat clashes, incl 12 ongoing, on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

General Staff reports 39 combat clashes, incl 12 ongoing, on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

20:56 27.01.2025
Khortytsia group: Main direction of occupiers' efforts remains Pokrovsk, which they trying to bypass from west

Khortytsia group: Main direction of occupiers' efforts remains Pokrovsk, which they trying to bypass from west

17:16 27.01.2025
General Staff reports 37 combat clashes, incl ten ongoing, on Pokovsk axis

General Staff reports 37 combat clashes, incl ten ongoing, on Pokovsk axis

20:37 20.01.2025
AFU General Staff: occupiers attack 29 times in Pokrovsk axis over day, 8 battles still ongoing

AFU General Staff: occupiers attack 29 times in Pokrovsk axis over day, 8 battles still ongoing

20:02 13.01.2025
Khortytsia group: Situation in Pokrovsk axis is tense, very dynamic

Khortytsia group: Situation in Pokrovsk axis is tense, very dynamic

20:21 03.01.2025
Ombudsman on UN report: Certain conclusions about Ukraine are erroneous

Ombudsman on UN report: Certain conclusions about Ukraine are erroneous

HOT NEWS

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

During day, five people killed, 12 more wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region

Yermak: We hope for continuation of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

Norwegian research funds develop new technology to study war crimes against Ukraine

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

Enemy trying to break through border in Sumy region, but being destroyed by Defense Forces of Ukraine units

European Parliament calls on Ukrainian authorities to strengthen political unity in country

AD