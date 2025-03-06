Facts

19:49 06.03.2025

Russian aviation carry out 18 strikes on Kursk region since day start

2 min read
Russian aviation carry out 18 strikes on Kursk region since day start

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 18 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region, dropping a total of 23 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas and carried out 261 artillery shelling.

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday in a report as of 16:00, in Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks by Russians, eleven battles are ongoing.

In total, 80 combat clashes have occurred on all fronts of the Russia-Ukraine war since the beginning of the day, most of them in Kursk direction. In Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, four combat clashes are ongoing. In Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 12 attacks, 11 of which have been repelled.

In addition, Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike with unguided missiles on the village of Hremiach in Novhorod-Siversk district of Chernihiv region, and airstrikes with guided bombs were carried out on the village of Sukhyi Yar in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. The enemy's aviation also carried out airstrikes with guided bombs Huliai-Pole, Temyrivka, Zaliznychne and Zelene Pole in Huliai-Pole direction in Zaporizhia region, and unguided missiles on Novopillia.

On Thursday, the enemy launched an airstrike on the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, as well as on Stepne, Pyatykhatky and Plavni in Orikhove direction.

Tags: #general_staff

