18:18 07.03.2025

Russians continue to storm positions of Ukrainian defenders, 56 clashes occurred since beginning of day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are thwarting the enemy's insidious plans, inflicting significant losses on him in manpower and equipment.

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Telegram channel, as of 16:00, some 56 clashes have occurred on the frontline.

The invaders attacked most actively in Torets and Pokrovsk axes.

Thus, in the Torets direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Dyliivka, Druzhba, Dachny and Toretsk; 11 clashes are ongoing.

In Pokrovsk axis, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 11 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled nine attacks, two clashes are still ongoing.

In addition, in Kursk region, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled five Russian attacks, five more clashes are still ongoing.

In Lyman axis, the invading army has attacked seven times (three clashes are ongoing), in Kramatorsk axis – six times (four clashes are ongoing).

In Siversk and Novopavlivsk axes, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled two enemy attacks each, in Orikhiv axis two enemy assaults are continuing.

In Kupiansk axis, one clash is ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in Huliaipole and Prydniprovsk axes.

The situation on other directions of the front did not undergo significant changes.

Tags: #general_staff #defense_forces

