Intelligence Agency's drones attack UAV production in Kaluga region – sources

On the evening of March 12, Ukrainian long-range drones attacked a UAV production site in the village of Obukhovo, Dzerzhinsk district, Kaluga region, Russia.

As sources in the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense told Interfax-Ukraine, the occupiers placed production lines for assembling drones in the workshops of the Kaluga Aerated Concrete plant. Local residents reported powerful explosions and a fire at the plant on social networks. Eyewitnesses managed to record and post videos of the hit and a strong fire on the territory of the plant on public forums.

It is reported that due to the drone attack at the Kaluga airport, the Carpet plan was introduced, all flights were canceled from 21:00 on March 12 to 06:00 on March 13.

On Thursday morning, the governor of Kaluga region confirmed a night drone attack on the region, hitting an industrial enterprise, a communications and energy infrastructure facility.