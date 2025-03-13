Russia’s Saratov region attacked by drones

An attack by unknown drones was recorded in Saratov region of the Russian Federation, said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

"Saratov region is one of the key regions in the Russian gas transportation system," Kovalenko added in a message on the Telegram channel.

Also in the area of ​​the attack is the Saratov refinery with a processing capacity of about 7 million tonnes of oil per year.

"It produces aviation fuel, diesel and lubricants that supply military equipment," Kovalenko noted.