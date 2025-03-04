Facts

AFU destroy enemy military facility in Kursk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an enemy military facility in Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Yesterday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out another successful strike, on a military facility of the 28th Rifle Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Troitskoye, Kursk region of Russia," the General Staff said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As a result of the attack, enemy dugouts, firing positions and up to 30 servicemen who participated in hostilities against Ukraine were destroyed.

As noted, this location was used to plan and carry out attacks, including launching FPV drones at Ukrainian positions.

