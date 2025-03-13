SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) records the intensification of Russian special services in the information space of Ukraine with the involvement of propagandists, bloggers and so-called experts.

"These individuals create and distribute anti-Ukrainian content, which the enemy is then trying to 'disperse' in social networks and controlled media, mainly through bot farms," ​​the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

In particular, as the Ukrainian special service noted, among the theses being distributed are the following: "rehearsing the Kremlin's narratives about the war in Ukraine; accents aimed at violating the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state; information campaigns against the military-political leadership of Ukraine; theses about the 'loss of subjectivity' during negotiations in the international arena."

In addition, it is about the spread of decadent sentiments, covered under supposedly neutral expert assessments, which actually work in the interests of Moscow.

"The introduction and discussion of these narratives within our state are part of the Russian strategy. And the enemy's attempts are aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in Ukraine, reducing the level of international support, creating the illusion of protest sentiments and distorting data about the situation on the front," the department emphasizes.

The SBU recalls that such actions in favor of the aggressor state contain signs of criminal offenses and fall under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"In particular, they can be classified as high treason committed in wartime. And the punishment for this type of crime can be life imprisonment," the SBU specifies.

According to the report, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the SBU, as part of countering Russian information aggression, has opened almost 2,500 criminal proceedings against Internet agitators who spread anti-Ukrainian content. In these cases, more than 1,700 people have been reported under various articles of the Criminal Code. Currently, more than 800 court verdicts have already entered into force.

In particular, this mass also includes 162 criminal proceedings, in which 62 propagandists and media workers were reported suspicion. Of these, 16 are suspected under Article 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason). The courts have already issued 10 guilty verdicts specifically against propagandists and media workers.

"The Security Service constantly monitors the information space, neutralizes cases of the spread of pro-Russian propaganda and regularly brings the persons involved to justice," the report states.

The SBU calls on citizens to be vigilant: to observe information hygiene, not to participate in the spread of Russian narratives, and not to respond to hostile provocations and informational attacks.