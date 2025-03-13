Facts

14:02 13.03.2025

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta completes certification of integrated management system in line with intl standards

PJSC Ukrnafta has obtained ISO certificates confirming that its corporate processes meet the highest global standards.

"The company has successfully completed the certification of its Integrated Management System in accordance with international standards," Ukrnafta stated in a press release on Thursday.

Specifically, the company received certification in the areas of quality management, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and industrial safety.

"We extend our gratitude to all employees who contributed to aligning the company's business processes with leading international standards. This is a significant achievement that underscores our commitment to further development while strengthening trust among investors, partners, and contractors," said Ukrnafta's Director, Serhiy Koretsky.

The certification process was conducted by Technical and Managerial Services, a company with extensive experience in assessing and auditing Ukraine's oil and gas sector. The company operates as a subsidiary of TÜV Austria, a global certification body that has been conducting testing, inspections, certifications, training, and professional development since 1872.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 544 filling stations – 461 of its own and 83 under management.

Ukrnafta holds 92 licenses for industrial development of fields. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.

