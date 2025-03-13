Facts

13:02 13.03.2025

Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

1 min read
Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

Officials have admitted that Kyiv no longer has a single long-range missile for the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, according to an American official and a Ukrainian deputy in the defense committee, speaking on condition of anonymity, Ukraine has run out of ATACMS.

The American official also said that in total the U.S. provided fewer than 40 such missiles and that they ran out of them in Ukraine at the end of January. Senior U.S. defense officials, including former Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, have made it clear that only a limited number of ATACMS will be delivered, and that the U.S. and NATO allies consider other types of weapons more valuable.

It was previously reported that the flow of weapons and intelligence exchange between the U.S. and Ukraine has been fully restored after a meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian representatives in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11. Artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition for HIMARS missile systems are again being sent to Ukraine as part of aid packages approved by the Joseph Biden administration.

Tags: #atacms #defense_forces

