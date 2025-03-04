Ukraine's army strikes command post of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region – General Staff

On Monday, March 3, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a precision strike on the command post of the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the settlement of Kalinina, Donetsk region.

"As a result of the strike, the command system of the occupation forces was disrupted, which significantly complicated the coordination of the actions of the military units (subunits) of the airborne division," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that this operation is another step towards the destruction of the aggressor's military potential and the liberation of Ukrainian land.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will not stop until the occupation army loses its ability to wage war," the message notes.