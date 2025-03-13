Facts

11:26 13.03.2025

Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

2 min read
Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky
Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Active combat operations continue in the operational zone of the Kursk group of forces, in the suburbs of Sudzha and the areas around it, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

On his Facebook page, the commander-in-chief stated that the enemy is using assault units of the airborne troops and special operations forces to break through the Ukrainian defense, oust Ukrainian troops from the territory of Kursk region of the Russian Federation and transfer the fighting to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"Trying to achieve political goals at all costs, the enemy has already suffered and continues to suffer significant losses in Kursk region," he emphasized.

According to Syrsky, Russian aviation carried out an unprecedented number of strikes on the territory of its own region. In particular, as a result of air strikes on the city of Sudzha, this settlement was almost completely destroyed.

"In the most difficult situation, my priority was and remains to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. For this, the Defense Forces units, if necessary, maneuver to more advantageous lines. First of all, the unmanned component is involved, as well as artillery fire weapons. I have given all the necessary orders for this," the commander-in-chief said.

He reported that as of 6 p.m., Ukrainian troops had repelled eight enemy assault actions in Kursk direction.

"Despite the increased pressure of the Russian-North Korean army, we will hold the defense in Kursk region as long as it is expedient and necessary," said Syrsky.

According to his information, since the beginning of the Kursk operation (from August 6, 2024 to the present day), the total losses of Russian troops have amounted to more than 54,900 people. Of them: KIA - more than 22,200, WIA - 31,800, and POWs - 942 people.

Also, about 2,100 units of Russian military equipment and weapons were hit or destroyed. In particular, 90 tanks, 654 armored combat vehicles, five MLRS, two air defense systems, one aircraft, two helicopters, more than 1,100 cars, 28 units of special equipment. In addition, almost one and a half thousand drones.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military command in Kursk region of Russia is trying to save as many lives as possible of Ukrainian soldiers.

Tags: #kursk_direction #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

18:32 10.03.2025
Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

18:22 13.02.2025
Syrsky: We're holding 500 sq. m. in Kursk region, forcing Russia to move its most combat-ready units from other directions

Syrsky: We're holding 500 sq. m. in Kursk region, forcing Russia to move its most combat-ready units from other directions

21:05 10.02.2025
Syrsky, Commander of the NATO Special Assistance Mission to Ukraine discuss AFU's current needs

Syrsky, Commander of the NATO Special Assistance Mission to Ukraine discuss AFU's current needs

10:54 03.02.2025
Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes

Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes

20:53 23.01.2025
Syrsky: We need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offensive

Syrsky: We need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offensive

20:31 23.01.2025
Syrsky on Kharkiv operation: No one let Russians escape, troops were exhausted

Syrsky on Kharkiv operation: No one let Russians escape, troops were exhausted

20:26 23.01.2025
Syrsky: Censorship is necessary in wartime

Syrsky: Censorship is necessary in wartime

10:50 20.01.2025
Syrsky: work underway to create our own air defense system

Syrsky: work underway to create our own air defense system

15:11 16.01.2025
Syrsky tells General Brown about situation on front, notes positive dynamics in providing assistance

Syrsky tells General Brown about situation on front, notes positive dynamics in providing assistance

15:58 02.01.2025
Zelenskyy, Syrsky discuss protection of Kherson region

Zelenskyy, Syrsky discuss protection of Kherson region

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Klitschko dismisses city officials involved in corruption investigation

Ukraine initiates seizure of Belaruskali assets to state income

LATEST

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

WINHUB signs memo of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine at MIPIM 2025

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Intelligence Agency's drones attack UAV production in Kaluga region – sources

McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta completes certification of integrated management system in line with intl standards

Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

AD