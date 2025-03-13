Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Active combat operations continue in the operational zone of the Kursk group of forces, in the suburbs of Sudzha and the areas around it, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

On his Facebook page, the commander-in-chief stated that the enemy is using assault units of the airborne troops and special operations forces to break through the Ukrainian defense, oust Ukrainian troops from the territory of Kursk region of the Russian Federation and transfer the fighting to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"Trying to achieve political goals at all costs, the enemy has already suffered and continues to suffer significant losses in Kursk region," he emphasized.

According to Syrsky, Russian aviation carried out an unprecedented number of strikes on the territory of its own region. In particular, as a result of air strikes on the city of Sudzha, this settlement was almost completely destroyed.

"In the most difficult situation, my priority was and remains to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. For this, the Defense Forces units, if necessary, maneuver to more advantageous lines. First of all, the unmanned component is involved, as well as artillery fire weapons. I have given all the necessary orders for this," the commander-in-chief said.

He reported that as of 6 p.m., Ukrainian troops had repelled eight enemy assault actions in Kursk direction.

"Despite the increased pressure of the Russian-North Korean army, we will hold the defense in Kursk region as long as it is expedient and necessary," said Syrsky.

According to his information, since the beginning of the Kursk operation (from August 6, 2024 to the present day), the total losses of Russian troops have amounted to more than 54,900 people. Of them: KIA - more than 22,200, WIA - 31,800, and POWs - 942 people.

Also, about 2,100 units of Russian military equipment and weapons were hit or destroyed. In particular, 90 tanks, 654 armored combat vehicles, five MLRS, two air defense systems, one aircraft, two helicopters, more than 1,100 cars, 28 units of special equipment. In addition, almost one and a half thousand drones.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military command in Kursk region of Russia is trying to save as many lives as possible of Ukrainian soldiers.