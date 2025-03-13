Facts

11:17 13.03.2025

Ukraine initiates seizure of Belaruskali assets to state income

2 min read
Ukraine initiates seizure of Belaruskali assets to state income

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to apply sanctions to the open joint-stock company Belaruskali in the form of seizure of its assets to the state revenue, namely: corporate rights, funds, railway cars, potash fertilizers.

"Belaruskali by its actions contributes to waging a war against Ukraine through financial and economic relations with enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and the occupation administrations of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR," the Ministry of Justice said in a press release on its website on Thursday.

The Ministry also said that Belaruskali provided transport for the transportation and accommodation of Ukrainian children taken from the temporarily occupied territories on the territory of Belarus and participated in the organization and financing of events related to supporting the policy of the aggressor state regarding the non-recognition of the right of the Ukrainian people to self-identification.

At the same time, more detailed information about the assets that are planned to be collected as state revenue is absent in the release.

Belaruskali is the leading state-owned producer of potash fertilizers in Belarus and one of the largest taxpayers to the Belarusian budget. According to the Ministry of Justice, the company is fully controlled by the political elite of Belarus, including directly by the self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tags: #belaruskali #lawsuit

MORE ABOUT

14:47 05.07.2023
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit with ICJ against Iran over downed Ukrainian plane

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit with ICJ against Iran over downed Ukrainian plane

18:41 29.09.2017
Poroshenko orders filing lawsuit against Russia due to environmental harm from Kerch bridge construction

Poroshenko orders filing lawsuit against Russia due to environmental harm from Kerch bridge construction

15:26 14.09.2016
Poroshenko asks Foreign Ministry to file suit against Russia for maritime law violations

Poroshenko asks Foreign Ministry to file suit against Russia for maritime law violations

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Klitschko dismisses city officials involved in corruption investigation

Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

WINHUB signs memo of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine at MIPIM 2025

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Intelligence Agency's drones attack UAV production in Kaluga region – sources

McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta completes certification of integrated management system in line with intl standards

Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

AD