Ukraine initiates seizure of Belaruskali assets to state income

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to apply sanctions to the open joint-stock company Belaruskali in the form of seizure of its assets to the state revenue, namely: corporate rights, funds, railway cars, potash fertilizers.

"Belaruskali by its actions contributes to waging a war against Ukraine through financial and economic relations with enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and the occupation administrations of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR," the Ministry of Justice said in a press release on its website on Thursday.

The Ministry also said that Belaruskali provided transport for the transportation and accommodation of Ukrainian children taken from the temporarily occupied territories on the territory of Belarus and participated in the organization and financing of events related to supporting the policy of the aggressor state regarding the non-recognition of the right of the Ukrainian people to self-identification.

At the same time, more detailed information about the assets that are planned to be collected as state revenue is absent in the release.

Belaruskali is the leading state-owned producer of potash fertilizers in Belarus and one of the largest taxpayers to the Belarusian budget. According to the Ministry of Justice, the company is fully controlled by the political elite of Belarus, including directly by the self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko.