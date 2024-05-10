Facts

19:19 10.05.2024

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

2 min read
The critical phase of the war will come in the next two months, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said in an interview with The Economist.

"Russia knows that if we receive enough weapons within a month or two, the situation could turn against them," he said.

According to the commander, Ukraine urgently needs more air defense, and the anticipated delivery of F-16 fighter jets by early June will offer a significant psychological boost.

The commander believes Russia will continue to focus on Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Intelligence suggests Russian forces will soon stretch defenses by attacking the north-eastern districts of Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

"Russia is testing the stability of our lines before choosing the most suitable direction," Pavliuk said.

According to The Economist, the Lieutenant General refused to comment on the reports saying that "a misunderstanding led to the loss of positions" in the vicinity of Ocheretyne. He said that overwhelming Russian air superiority and an artillery ratio that reached 20:1 led to this. Over the whole range of the front, Russian guns are firing seven times as many shells as Ukraine's, he said.

According to Pavliuk, losing Chasiv Yar would have no "decisive significance" as it is just "a regular urban settlement."

One of the most urgent tasks on the general's desk is raising ten new brigades in preparation for the Russian offensive. Ukraine desperately needs artillery and armored vehicles, which it hopes the West will provide. Part of this new force will be deployed to protect the capital.

Pavliuk stressed that the Russian army has not abandoned its ambition to take Kyiv.

"Defending Kyiv remains one of our main concerns, no matter how tough it is in the east. It is the heart of Ukraine, and we know the key role defense of the capital will play in the future," he said.

Tags: #forecast #front

