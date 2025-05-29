Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front and long-range activity on Russian territory.

"Thank you to our guys for their accuracy. And this is absolutely fair: it is in Russia that they should feel what war is, so that there is a desire to engage in diplomacy," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.