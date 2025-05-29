Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:02 29.05.2025

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

1 min read
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front and long-range activity on Russian territory.

"Thank you to our guys for their accuracy. And this is absolutely fair: it is in Russia that they should feel what war is, so that there is a desire to engage in diplomacy," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #front #russia #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

20:49 29.05.2025
Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

20:33 29.05.2025
Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

20:23 29.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

19:48 29.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

19:17 29.05.2025
Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks

Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks

15:10 29.05.2025
MFA: Russia's fear of handing over its ‘memo’ to Ukraine indicates it probably has unrealistic ultimatums

MFA: Russia's fear of handing over its ‘memo’ to Ukraine indicates it probably has unrealistic ultimatums

12:22 29.05.2025
Orpo: Russia is permanent threat to Finland, entire Europe

Orpo: Russia is permanent threat to Finland, entire Europe

10:33 29.05.2025
Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

21:14 28.05.2025
Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

16:17 28.05.2025
Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

ZNPP remains on one power line for a record three weeks - Grossi

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

LATEST

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

MFA: Sybiha to hold talks with Turkish counterpart in Kyiv, meaningful meeting expected

UNDP hands over 16 DeepTrekker underwater drones to Ukrainian rescuers

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

Sybiha's contacts with American side expected ‘quite soon’ – MFA’s spokesman

ZNPP remains on one power line for a record three weeks - Grossi

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

In Kharkiv region, serviceman of regional TCK receives serious injury as result of explosion of object near his car

AD
AD