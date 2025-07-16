Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:39 16.07.2025

OSINT project of DeepState records active enemy advancement in Novo-Pavlivsk area

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Russian occupation forces are rapidly advancing on the Novo-Pavlivsk section of the front towards the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, reports the OSINT project of DeepState.

"The Russians are intensively moving towards the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, occupying the settlements, villages and positions remaining on the way to it. The entire section from Oleksiyivka to Novopillia is under pressure from the enemy, who, with the help of his main resource - infantry and heavy losses - is paving the way for the occupation of Donetsk region," DeepState said in a message posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is noted that Dachne area of Dnipropetrovsk region is active, where groups of Russians constantly enter to gain a foothold in the village, but the Defense Forces are making efforts to prevent this. Also to the settlement of Yalta, which is located near the administrative border, where the enemy is trying to break through. "The situation is chaotic in the Novokhatske-Poddubne-Myrnoe-Perestroika-Komar-Fedorivka-Voskresenka section. A very complex section, which is the most difficult to analyze in the entire section," DeepState noted.

"For muscovites, the main goal in Donetsk region is its complete capture, and this is nothing new. The fundamental goal is also to reach and cross the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, primarily for media propaganda, which is also nothing new. But a large component of the enemy's success is lies from the ground in reports on the real state of affairs, which prevents assessing risks and reacting to changes in the situation from above. In the area from Zelenyi Hai to Zelene Pole, where commanders were given the opportunity to report on the situation without consequences, they continued as before. And this is a huge problem that carries catastrophic consequences," the experts noted.

Tags: #front #deepstate #osint

