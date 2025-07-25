Interfax-Ukraine
20:03 25.07.2025

AFU General Staff Dpty Chief Horbatiuk at Landeuro Symposium: Never trust Russia

AFU General Staff Dpty Chief Horbatiuk at Landeuro Symposium: Never trust Russia

The delegation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) took part in the Landeuro international symposium dedicated to land forces in Europe in Wiesbaden (Germany), at which the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk spoke about the lessons of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"We are a fundamentally different army than we were four years ago – a transformation that arose as a result of an existential challenge to our nation… The theater of war includes almost all domains of physical space and confrontation in cyberspace. We are increasingly relying on armaments based on unmanned aerial vehicles to project military power in accordance with strategic goals," Horbatiuk said.

He noted that a war of attrition, despite the shortage of resources, stimulates the creation of atypical, cheap and scalable technologies, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, which challenge traditional means of combat.

When asked about the key advice to European allies based on the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Horbatiuk replied: "Never trust Russia."

The representative of the delegation, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi, told the participants of the event about the features of the application and prospects for the development of unmanned systems.

During Landeuro, Commander of the U.S. European Command - Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, also met with Horbatiuk and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boiev. The parties discussed the strategic priorities of the countries, the current situation on the battlefield, as well as the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Forces of Ukraine in general. Particular attention was paid to the issues of effective interaction, logistics and the development of defense technologies.

Grynkewich stressed the importance of stable military-technical support and highly appreciated the professionalism and resilience of the Ukrainian military. The parties agreed on the need for close coordination in planning further joint steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and ensure stability in the region, in particular within the framework of NSATU and JATEC.

Tags: #front #war #symposium

