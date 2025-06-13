Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:11 13.06.2025

Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

2 min read
Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Head of NPC Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht predicts the connection of at least 1 GW of highly maneuverable capacities (in particular, gas piston and gas turbine units) and 0.5 GW of energy storage systems (ESS) by the beginning of the 2025/2026 heating season.

"My forecast for this year is that we will receive at least 1 GW of highly maneuverable capacities by the beginning of the heating season. And I expect about 0.5 GW of ESS capacity. This is at least," Brekht told reporters on the sidelines of Energy Day-2025 from the European Business Association (EBA), which was held the other day in Kyiv.

According to him, in the process of improving the mechanisms for the development of distributed generation and energy storage systems, their number will grow.

As reported, the energy holding DTEK attracted EUR 67 million for a 180 MW ESS for 5 years, and the ESSs themselves should be built by the end of 2025.

The OKKO Group of Companies also won the five-year special auction of NPP Ukrenergo for the provision of energy system balancing services, at which it announced a 20 MW energy storage unit. It was already supposed to start operating in the energy system.

The TOLK Group, which includes a number of energy suppliers, plans to launch a 50 MW ESS.

Tags: #capacities #launch #forecast #energy

MORE ABOUT

18:54 10.06.2025
Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

15:38 10.06.2025
Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

20:20 06.06.2025
Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

19:06 03.06.2025
IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

09:42 27.05.2025
Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

20:10 20.05.2025
UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

17:38 16.05.2025
Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

19:16 15.05.2025
Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

10:56 13.05.2025
DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

13:03 06.05.2025
Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

HOT NEWS

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

LATEST

Since early 2025, Oschadbank issues energy loans to large business for EUR 87 mln

AMCU allows founders of Foxtrot to acquire two SPPs with capacity of over 33 MW in Zhytomyr region

DIM launches long-term installment plan in hryvnias at 10% interest for homebuyers

New industrial region emerging in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region – MP

Naftogaz's eurotrader receives certification for biomethane trade, calls on producers to cooperate

Kovalska invests 6.6 mln in lab modernization

Three individuals, computer company already claiming shares of Progress machine-building plant listed on PFTS

First building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park receives international 'green' EDGE certificate

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

VEON appoints New Group CFO Burak to Kyivstar's Supervisory Board, replacing former CFO Brakenhoff

AD
AD