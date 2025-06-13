Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Head of NPC Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht predicts the connection of at least 1 GW of highly maneuverable capacities (in particular, gas piston and gas turbine units) and 0.5 GW of energy storage systems (ESS) by the beginning of the 2025/2026 heating season.

"My forecast for this year is that we will receive at least 1 GW of highly maneuverable capacities by the beginning of the heating season. And I expect about 0.5 GW of ESS capacity. This is at least," Brekht told reporters on the sidelines of Energy Day-2025 from the European Business Association (EBA), which was held the other day in Kyiv.

According to him, in the process of improving the mechanisms for the development of distributed generation and energy storage systems, their number will grow.

As reported, the energy holding DTEK attracted EUR 67 million for a 180 MW ESS for 5 years, and the ESSs themselves should be built by the end of 2025.

The OKKO Group of Companies also won the five-year special auction of NPP Ukrenergo for the provision of energy system balancing services, at which it announced a 20 MW energy storage unit. It was already supposed to start operating in the energy system.

The TOLK Group, which includes a number of energy suppliers, plans to launch a 50 MW ESS.