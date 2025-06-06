Enemy continues to try to break through Ukrainian defense, most actively in Pokrovsk direction

The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on it by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. In total, as of 16:00, 110 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on its Telegram channel.

The enemy attacked most actively in Pokrovsk direction. Here the occupiers made 36 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novo-Serhiyivka, Orekhove, Nadizhdynka, Andriyivka and in the directions of the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 31 enemy attacks.

In Novo-Pavlivsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the occupation army. In Lymany direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks, and four combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In Toretsk direction, the Russians tried nine times to displace the Ukrainian units from their positions. The defense forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

In Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks, in Kupyansk direction - three attacks, in Siversk direction - two. In Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks of the aggressor, now one battle is underway.

In Huliai-Pole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks and are giving a worthy rebuff in three more clashes. In Orikhove direction, the Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two enemy assaults.

In Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out 122 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out five air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs.