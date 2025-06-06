Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 06.06.2025

Enemy continues to try to break through Ukrainian defense, most actively in Pokrovsk direction

2 min read
Enemy continues to try to break through Ukrainian defense, most actively in Pokrovsk direction

The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on it by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. In total, as of 16:00, 110 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on its Telegram channel.

The enemy attacked most actively in Pokrovsk direction. Here the occupiers made 36 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novo-Serhiyivka, Orekhove, Nadizhdynka, Andriyivka and in the directions of the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 31 enemy attacks.

In Novo-Pavlivsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the occupation army. In Lymany direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks, and four combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In Toretsk direction, the Russians tried nine times to displace the Ukrainian units from their positions. The defense forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

In Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks, in Kupyansk direction - three attacks, in Siversk direction - two. In Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks of the aggressor, now one battle is underway.

In Huliai-Pole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks and are giving a worthy rebuff in three more clashes. In Orikhove direction, the Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two enemy assaults.

In Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out 122 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out five air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs.

Tags: #front

MORE ABOUT

20:02 29.05.2025
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

17:15 21.05.2025
Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

12:36 21.04.2025
On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

19:10 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy: We reduce build-up of Russian troops just below Kursk region to prevent attack on Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We reduce build-up of Russian troops just below Kursk region to prevent attack on Sumy region

12:34 26.03.2025
Number of clashes on front exceeds 200 per day, third of which in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Number of clashes on front exceeds 200 per day, third of which in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

20:22 12.03.2025
AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

16:51 28.02.2025
General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

18:49 25.02.2025
Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

20:24 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy: We have good result at front

Zelenskyy: We have good result at front

20:52 30.01.2025
Zelenskyy thanks Special Operations Forces for effective defeat of Russian soldiers, equipment

Zelenskyy thanks Special Operations Forces for effective defeat of Russian soldiers, equipment

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

LATEST

Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

Yusov: Tense negotiations continue to prepare new major exchange

Reps of foreign embassies & charitable organizations visit site of enemy attack in Solomyansky district of Kyiv – Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

MFA and UN call on partners to redouble efforts to protect environment for future of young citizens of Ukraine

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Kharkiv under enemy air attack – Terekhov

Zelenskyy awards Golden Heart badge to foreigners involved in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy likely to visit Austria on June 16 – media

AD
AD