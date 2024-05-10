European Commission head: free Ukraine will be part of European Union soon

Soon, a free Ukraine will become part of the European Union, said head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“On Europe Day, spoke with President Zelenskyy. Europe is in the heart of Ukrainians. And soon, a free Ukraine will be part of our Union,” she said on X.

Von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine needs support to protect its people and freedom from air attacks.

“I confirmed attendance at the June Peace Summit,” the head of the European Commission noted.

In addition, according to her, she and Zelenskyy “noted Ukraine’s important progress towards EU accession negotiating framework.”

As reported, on Thursday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed preparations for the Peace Summit with head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.