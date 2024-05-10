Facts

10:36 10.05.2024

European Commission head: free Ukraine will be part of European Union soon

1 min read
European Commission head: free Ukraine will be part of European Union soon

Soon, a free Ukraine will become part of the European Union, said head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“On Europe Day, spoke with President Zelenskyy. Europe is in the heart of Ukrainians. And soon, a free Ukraine will be part of our Union,” she said on X.

Von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine needs support to protect its people and freedom from air attacks.

“I confirmed attendance at the June Peace Summit,” the head of the European Commission noted.

In addition, according to her, she and Zelenskyy “noted Ukraine’s important progress towards EU accession negotiating framework.”

As reported, on Thursday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed preparations for the Peace Summit with head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Tags: #ukraine #leyen

MORE ABOUT

17:09 10.05.2024
Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

09:12 10.05.2024
Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Peace Summit with head of European Commission

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Peace Summit with head of European Commission

18:40 08.05.2024
Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

14:20 04.05.2024
U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

12:07 04.05.2024
Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

16:35 03.05.2024
Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

12:28 03.05.2024
London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

15:54 02.05.2024
EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

13:21 02.05.2024
Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

21:15 01.05.2024
Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

Recruiting center to be established for staffing of military, Ground Forces units – Pavliuk

Belgium to allocate EUR 9 mln for energy infrastructure in Ukraine – federal minister

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

Enemy tries to break through Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region under cover of armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

Czech Republic transfers first simulator of F-16 fighter to one of tactical aviation brigades - Commander of AFU Air Force

GUR warns against new round of enemy psychological-warfare efforts, calls for unity of Ukrainian society

AD
AD
AD
AD