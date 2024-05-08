Three DTEK thermal power plants attacked

At night, the Russians attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, the equipment was seriously damaged.

"Another very difficult night for the Ukrainian energy sector. The enemy fired at three of our thermal power plants. The equipment is seriously damaged. Power engineers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack," the energy holding said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

According to the company, this is the fifth massive shelling of DTEK's energy facilities in the last month and a half. The last time the enemy attacked the thermal power plants of the energy holding during massive attacks on March 22 and March 29, April 11 and April 27.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been shelled about 180 times. During this period, 51 workers were injured from shelling at the stations, three power engineers were killed," the company added.