11:05 27.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine attacked at night with almost 500 drones, Shaheds and 40 missiles

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with almost 500 drones, a significant number of Shaheds and 40 missiles, including Kinzhals, the main target was Kyiv, civilian infrastructure, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Another Russian attack is still ongoing: since last night, there have been almost 500 drones – a large number of Shaheds – as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv – energy facilities and civilian infrastructure," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged. Rescuers are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of them. In some districts of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are currently unavailable. Firefighting efforts are underway. Repair crews have already begun work at some energy facilities; at others, personnel remain in shelters, and rescuers and repair teams will start work as soon as the air raid alerts stop," the president stressed.

