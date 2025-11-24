Interfax-Ukraine
17:21 24.11.2025

Enemy attacks Sumy community with drones wounding a child – authorities

Enemy attacks Sumy community with drones wounding a child – authorities

Russian occupation forces attacked Sumy community with attack drones, wounding a 9-year-old child in one of the villages, according to Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"A 9-year-old child was wounded in an enemy attack in Velykochernechynsky county. The victim was hospitalized. Medics are examining the child and providing the necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the enemy is once again targeting civilian infrastructure. The attack has caused power outages in Sumy.

