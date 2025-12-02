Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:15 02.12.2025

Russian drone attack kills 2 in Kramatorsk, rescue ops complete

1 min read

In Kramatorsk, which was attacked by Russian drones on December 1, two people have already died - a woman's body was removed from under the rubble of a nine-story building, five more were injured, the State Emergency Service (SES) has said.

"The number of deaths in Kramatorsk, as a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building on December 1, has increased to two - rescuers have removed a woman's body from under the rubble," the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Goncharenko, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As of 2:40 p.m. on December 2, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported the completion of emergency rescue operations in Kramatorsk after a Russian UAV hit a 9-story building.

