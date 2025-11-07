Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:17 07.11.2025

Agrain launches solar power plant in Ukrainian Cherkasy region

1 min read
Agricultural holding Agrain has commissioned the first stage of a 150 kW solar power plant at its Agrovit facility in the Cherkasy region, the company's press service reported.

"The new station covers peak energy needs of the dairy unit, repair workshop, and up to 60% of the consumption of the grain cleaning facility with a 20,000-ton capacity. The project also provides for selling surplus electricity to the grid and plans for a second 100 kW stage to fully meet the grain complex's energy needs," the company stated.

This is the holding's second large-scale energy project. In December 2024, Agrain launched a 745 kW solar plant at the Agropraim Holding pig complex in Odesa region. In its first year of operation, the installation saved the company around UAH 6.2 million, covering up to 45% of daily electricity needs during daytime hours and allowing excess power to be sold to the grid.

Agrain cultivates and stores grain and oilseeds and is also engaged in livestock production. Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the holding included 11 agricultural enterprises and farmed about 110,000 hectares in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions.

The holding is owned by SAS Investcompagnie (France).

Tags: #agrain #solar #power_plants

