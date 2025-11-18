Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:49 18.11.2025

Enemy attacks suburban depot in Dnipro for second time during full-scale war

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba

On Tuesday night, the enemy attacked a commuter train depot in Dnipro, which services the region's passenger trains, with dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles, damaging the station, according to Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"The suburban depot that services the region's passenger trains suffered critical damage from dozens of UAVs. This is the second time during the big war that the enemy has struck it in such a massive way. The Dnipro train station was damaged," he wrote in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

According to Kuleba, the main repair shop suffered significant damage. Debris removal and rapid restoration have already begun.

Kuleba clarified that, despite this, morning commuter trains from Dnipro are running on schedule.

In addition to Dnipro, the enemy struck several railway stations in Kharkiv region. In particular, train cars and other infrastructure at four stations were damaged.

"A railway worker was injured in Berestyn; he has already received full medical attention," Kuleba reported.

Two people were reportedly injured in a massive attack by enemy UAVs on Dnipro.

Chief of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck five settlements in Kharkiv region.

