10:14 11.12.2025

Russia attacks energy facilities in Kremenchuk region – official

At night, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the Kremenchuk district, a significant number of targets were shot down by air defense, Regional Military Administration head Volodymyr Kohut has said.

He noted that fires broke out due to falling debris and direct hits on the facilities. "At night, the Russians again attacked energy facilities in the Kremenchuk district. Air defense was working. A significant number of targets were shot down. Fires broke out due to falling debris and direct hits on the facilities. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack," Kohut said, adding that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

