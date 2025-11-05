Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:40 05.11.2025

Russians attack Novhorod-Siversky in Chernihiv region


Russians attack Novhorod-Siversky in Chernihiv region

The Russian occupiers attacked Novhorod-Siversky with Geran drones overnight on Wednesday, November 5, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus has said.

"It is already known about three victims - two men and a woman, all pensioners. They were hospitalized. The Russians hit ordinary houses when people were already sleeping. There is destruction - people’s homes, their cars," Chaus said on Telegram.

He noted that the city authorities are deploying an operational headquarters, recording damage and are already providing assistance to the victims. Everyone whose houses were damaged as a result of the arrival will receive building materials for priority restoration.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Koropsk community of Novhorod-Siversky, using guided aerial bombs. Power grids were damaged.

Tags: #novhorod_siversky #attacked

