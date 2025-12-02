Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

On the evening of December 1 and the morning of December 2, Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities that provide gas production and storage, Naftogaz Group reported.

According to a statement on the company’s website, no employees were injured, although damage to facilities was recorded.

"Emergency services and the company’s specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Immediately after receiving permission from the State Emergency Service, Naftogaz teams will begin restoration," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The company noted that during October-November, there were nine massive Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian gas infrastructure.