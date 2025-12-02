Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:58 02.12.2025

Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

1 min read
Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

On the evening of December 1 and the morning of December 2, Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities that provide gas production and storage, Naftogaz Group reported.

According to a statement on the company’s website, no employees were injured, although damage to facilities was recorded.

"Emergency services and the company’s specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Immediately after receiving permission from the State Emergency Service, Naftogaz teams will begin restoration," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The company noted that during October-November, there were nine massive Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian gas infrastructure.

Tags: #attacked #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

15:15 02.12.2025
Russian drone attack kills 2 in Kramatorsk, rescue ops complete

Russian drone attack kills 2 in Kramatorsk, rescue ops complete

17:21 24.11.2025
Enemy attacks Sumy community with drones wounding a child – authorities

Enemy attacks Sumy community with drones wounding a child – authorities

13:10 19.11.2025
Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

12:46 19.11.2025
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

10:49 18.11.2025
Enemy attacks suburban depot in Dnipro for second time during full-scale war

Enemy attacks suburban depot in Dnipro for second time during full-scale war

16:20 13.11.2025
Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

14:25 10.11.2025
Gas situation in Ukraine not as critical as it could have been after Russian attacks – Naftogaz supervisory board member

Gas situation in Ukraine not as critical as it could have been after Russian attacks – Naftogaz supervisory board member

12:11 08.11.2025
Russia launches ninth attack on Ukrainian gas facilities since early Oct – Naftogaz head

Russia launches ninth attack on Ukrainian gas facilities since early Oct – Naftogaz head

20:39 07.11.2025
Naftogaz, ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. agree to cooperate on deliveries of U.S. LNG to Ukraine

Naftogaz, ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. agree to cooperate on deliveries of U.S. LNG to Ukraine

19:28 07.11.2025
Naftogaz, ORLEN agree on at least 300 mcm of additional U.S. LNG supplies to Ukraine

Naftogaz, ORLEN agree on at least 300 mcm of additional U.S. LNG supplies to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

LATEST

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

NATO will joint peace plan talks for Ukraine when alliance is included in same - Rutte

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

AD
AD