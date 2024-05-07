Umerov briefs Pentagon chief about current situation at frontline

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a weekly phone conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and informed him in detail about the current situation at the frontline.

"The enemy continues to target our critical infrastructure. Given this, we focused on the necessity of more missiles for air defense systems. We also discussed the completion of a number of fortification lines, which will significantly enhance our front-line positions and increase defense capabilities," Umerov said on Facebook.

He also thanked Austin for the aid package the US recently provided. "This aid was absolutely necessary for our needs in the face of increasing tension and threats from the enemy. We continue to foster our partnership to ensure peace and stability in the region," Umerov said.