EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

The European Union is allocating EUR 4.5 million for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian scientists, the Education and Science Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"The European Commission has tripled the initial budget of the EURIZON Fellowship Program to EUR 4.5 million under Horizon Europe. This decision was taken to ensure continued support for Ukrainian research, which is facing numerous challenges due to the full-scale war against Russia," the ministry's press service said.

The scholarship program "Remote Research Grants for Ukrainian Researchers" was established by the EURIZON project in April 2023, and was initially planned to support about 22 teams with 90 researchers and a budget of EUR 1.5 million.

"However, after receiving 730 applications, the commission increased funding – in January 2024, it was decided to triple the initial allocated budget to EUR 4.5 million to finance 65 projects and 324 researchers," it said.

The Education and Science Ministry also said that the EURIZON Scholarship Program will have a significant positive impact on the work of Ukrainian researchers, providing them with opportunities to restore research projects, conduct cutting-edge research, establish stable contacts with international partners, expand the dissemination of research results, gain access to the libraries of foreign universities, retain IT specialists, identify trends and best practices in management.

According to the ministry, a total of 324 Ukrainian scientists will receive funds to carry out 65 projects in various scientific fields, in particular physical and technical sciences (38%), environment (15%), social and cultural innovation (15%), health and food (14%), energy (10%), research data, digital infrastructure, including e-infrastructure (6%).