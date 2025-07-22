Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:07 22.07.2025

Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

1 min read
Photo: https://www.delo.si/

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos following a conversation with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka, which she called frank, stated that the European Union will continue to work "with Ukraine on the necessary rule of law reforms and progress on its EU path."

"Frank discussion with Yulia Svyrydenko and Taras Kachka. Expressed serious concerns over the latest rule of Law developments, especially changes adopted to the law on NABU and SAPO," Kos said on the X social network on Tuesday evening.

"We'll continue working with Ukraine on the necessary rule of law reforms and progress on its EU path," she said.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada limited the independence of NABU and SAPO. Some 263 MPs voted for relevant bill No. 12414 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the features of the pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances under martial law at second reading and in general.

