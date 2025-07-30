Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha welcomes the mobilization of European defense funding through the funds of the joint defense investment program (SAFE, Security Action for Europe).

"This is a welcome mobilization of European defense funding through the new SAFE mechanism. I congratulate Andrius Kubilius for his successful efforts. Europe is on track to significantly strengthen its defense industry, and Ukraine is an essential element of this effort. This is the movement in the right direction – toward increasing the continent's self-sufficiency and stability," the minister said on the X social network on Wednesday.

Sybiha said Ukraine also expects EU member states to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense, which is a cost-effective investment in the long-term peace and security of Europe.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that 18 EU member states have requested at least EUR 127 billion under the joint defense investment program SAFE. In a published communiqué, the EC welcomed "the shown interest from Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Finland in receiving loans under the SAFE instrument."

SAFE is expected to attract up to EUR 150 billion in investment.

SAFE is an EU instrument that supports investments in areas such as defense, dual-use infrastructure, cyber potential and strategic supply chains, Brussels said.