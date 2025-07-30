Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:55 30.07.2025

Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

2 min read
Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha welcomes the mobilization of European defense funding through the funds of the joint defense investment program (SAFE, Security Action for Europe).

"This is a welcome mobilization of European defense funding through the new SAFE mechanism. I congratulate Andrius Kubilius for his successful efforts. Europe is on track to significantly strengthen its defense industry, and Ukraine is an essential element of this effort. This is the movement in the right direction – toward increasing the continent's self-sufficiency and stability," the minister said on the X social network on Wednesday.

Sybiha said Ukraine also expects EU member states to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense, which is a cost-effective investment in the long-term peace and security of Europe.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that 18 EU member states have requested at least EUR 127 billion under the joint defense investment program SAFE. In a published communiqué, the EC welcomed "the shown interest from Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Finland in receiving loans under the SAFE instrument."

SAFE is expected to attract up to EUR 150 billion in investment.

SAFE is an EU instrument that supports investments in areas such as defense, dual-use infrastructure, cyber potential and strategic supply chains, Brussels said.

Tags: #sybiha #eu #investment

MORE ABOUT

16:37 29.07.2025
Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

15:52 29.07.2025
Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

14:45 28.07.2025
Sybiha calls on ICC to issue arrest warrants for all those guilty of deliberate killing of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka

Sybiha calls on ICC to issue arrest warrants for all those guilty of deliberate killing of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka

16:42 26.07.2025
EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

15:57 26.07.2025
Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

13:57 26.07.2025
Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

12:55 25.07.2025
MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

20:17 24.07.2025
President's Office dpty head, EU Military Committee head discuss technology exchange, defense industry development

President's Office dpty head, EU Military Committee head discuss technology exchange, defense industry development

21:07 22.07.2025
Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

19:46 22.07.2025
Kachka expects last bilateral meetings within screening of legislation for compliance with EU law to be held in Oct

Kachka expects last bilateral meetings within screening of legislation for compliance with EU law to be held in Oct

HOT NEWS

Budanov reports to Zelenskyy on some Ukrainian operations

Zelenskyy agrees on key principles of agreements with USA on arms

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

PrivatBank announces undisputed victory in London trial against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov

LATEST

Syrsky emphasizes strict compliance safety requirements at training grounds, training centers

Budanov reports to Zelenskyy on some Ukrainian operations

Zelenskyy agrees on key principles of agreements with USA on arms

Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

Shmyhal: Mobilization by 90% is conscious decision of Ukrainians

AFU General Staff: 121 clashes recorded on entire frontline as of 16:00, most intense fighting in Pokrovsk axis

Synevo interested in buying businesses, may enter medical market in coming years

Poroshenko congratulates PrivatBank on court victory over Kolomoisky in London, thanks former NBU Governor Hontareva

Cabinet allocates UAH 600 million for completion of water supply facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

AD
AD