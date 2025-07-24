President's Office dpty head, EU Military Committee head discuss technology exchange, defense industry development

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa held a meeting with Head of the EU Military Committee Seán Clancy on Thursday and discussed with him the possibilities of military cooperation between Ukraine and European partners, in particular, the development of the defense-industrial complex.

"We considered the issues of technology exchange, development of the defense industry and coordination of efforts in the security sector... We discussed the prospects for deepening partnership and joint work on the future security of Europe," Palisa said on Telegram on Thursday evening following the meeting.

He said Ukrainian soldiers have experience that cannot be gained in peacetime, and Ukraine is ready to share knowledge gained in real conditions and make a valuable contribution to the training of allies.