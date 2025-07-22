Kachka expects last bilateral meetings within screening of legislation for compliance with EU law to be held in Oct

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka expects that the last bilateral meetings within the framework of screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European Union law will be held in October.

"He stressed that Ukraine is already at the final stage of the official screening process of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law. It is expected that the last bilateral meetings within the framework of the screening will be held in October. To date, all necessary steps have been taken to open three negotiation clusters: 'Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process,' 'Internal Market' and 'External Relations," the Deputy Prime Minister's Office said on the results of participation in the meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine.

Kachka said Ukraine must take advantage of the existing political window of opportunity, which requires the opening of all negotiation clusters in 2025 and the completion of the process of achieving full compliance with EU law in 2027.

"We have a vision of the tools that will bring us closer to the set goals. This year, the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law (NPAA) should be adopted – a strategic document that will determine the pace and priorities of approximation to European standards by the end of 2027," he said.

Kachka also emphasized the need to join forces within strategic initiatives and build partnerships to mobilize support for Ukraine.

"European integration should also be perceived as a source of economic resources necessary to ensure Ukraine's resilience in wartime through stimulating exports, attracting investments, access to the EU common market and modernization of production," the deputy prime minister said.

It is noted that among the deputy prime minister's priorities are: maintaining consensus on the continuation of the EU's provision of macroeconomic assistance, ensuring the implementation of the Ukraine Plan within the Ukraine Facility, further liberalization of trade with the EU, including the signing of the ACAA Agreement (industrial visa-free travel), and Ukraine's inclusion in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

As reported, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the roadmaps necessary to open the first Cluster "Fundamentals" in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union, and on May 30 approved Ukraine's negotiating positions within the framework of accession to the European Union under Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "External Relations." Ukraine also completed screening with the European Union under the negotiation Cluster 3 "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth." In addition, in July Ukraine completed the assessment of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law under Cluster 4 "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity" which is already the fifth of six thematic Clusters.